NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

