First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,577 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

