Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.40). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

