Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Decreased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

