Secure Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $117.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.