Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.