Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Turbine by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

APPS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

