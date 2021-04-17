Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 21,808 KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

KGRN stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

