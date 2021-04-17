JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $31.33 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.