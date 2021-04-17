JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.83 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

