KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $74.74 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35.

