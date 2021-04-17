Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,826 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

