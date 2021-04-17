Truist Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.43 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

