Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,881 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH opened at $48.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.