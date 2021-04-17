MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,534 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

