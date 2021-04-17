StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP opened at $33.81 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

A number of research firms have commented on STEP. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.