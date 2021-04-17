Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.