Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

