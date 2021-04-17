Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. 11,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

