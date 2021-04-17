Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.