Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 34.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

STNE stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

