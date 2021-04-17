Jane Street Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

