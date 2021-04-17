Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of HIBS stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $523.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

