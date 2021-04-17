13,034 Shares in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $483.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

