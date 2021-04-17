Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,282.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 132338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,196 ($15.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,015.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

