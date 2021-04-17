Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

