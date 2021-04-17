Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,067,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

CD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $162,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $407,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

