Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Leaf Group worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

LEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

