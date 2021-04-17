11,381 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.57 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

