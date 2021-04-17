Jane Street Group LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 208,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 594,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

