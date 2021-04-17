Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ennis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ennis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

