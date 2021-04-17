Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,467 Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.