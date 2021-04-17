Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.10% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

