Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 954.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 115,120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

