Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

