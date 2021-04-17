Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.