Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

