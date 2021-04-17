Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Gamida Cell worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $118,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

