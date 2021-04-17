Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vicor worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $85.56 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 475.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

