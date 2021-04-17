Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Reduced by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

