Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $64.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.76. 10,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

