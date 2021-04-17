Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.36 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.81 and its 200-day moving average is $472.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

