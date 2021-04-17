Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 2,934 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.86. 49,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

