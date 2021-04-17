Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,150. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

