Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

