Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,975. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

