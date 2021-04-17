Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $225.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

