Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.