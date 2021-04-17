Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

