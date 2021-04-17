Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,997 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

